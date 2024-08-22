FG secures deal with Shelter Afrique for 5,000 housing units

The Federal Government has secured a partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank to finance the construction of 5,000 housing units.

This partnership marked the first direct collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and a multilateral institution, underscoring the government’s commitment to leveraging international resources to provide affordable housing for its citizens.

The initiative is expected to boost efforts to close the country’s housing gap and improve living standards nationwide.

On Thursday, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, led by Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, marked its one-year anniversary with a press briefing that highlighted significant milestones, upcoming projects, and partnerships aimed at tackling Nigeria’s housing deficit.

The event underscored the Ministry’s dedication to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” with a special focus on affordable housing and urban development.

A key highlight of the briefing was the announcement of a partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) to finance the construction of 5,000 housing units.

Dangiwa described this move as “a historic milestone in our efforts to address the country’s housing needs.”

“This framework for advisory services and financing towards the construction of 5,000 affordable housing units under the Renewed Hope Agenda is a first in the Ministry’s history”, Dangiwa stated,

He emphasized the importance of leveraging international resources to meet the nation’s housing challenges.

Read also: National Housing Programme: Outright subscribers get 8-week grace

Dangiwa also called for an increase in budgetary allocations to the housing sector, stressing the need for a minimum of ₦500 billion annually to ensure the success of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

According to him, there is a massive mismatch between the country’s housing needs and current funding levels, adding that the National Assembly has positively received his request for increased funding.

“Over the past year, the Ministry has launched several ambitious projects, including the National Urban Renewal and Slum Upgrade Programme, which aims to improve living conditions in urban areas across the country.

“The Ministry also broke ground on 6,612 housing units across 13 locations nationwide, including a flagship 3,112-unit project in Karsana, Abuja”, Dangiwa said.

These projects, which offer various financing options such as Rent-to-Own and mortgage plans, are progressing well, with many already at advanced stages of construction.

“Upon completion, these housing units are expected to generate over 165,000 jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, significantly boosting local economies,” Dangiwa highlighted.

As the Ministry enters its second year, it plans to expand its housing initiatives to additional states, including Lagos, Kano, Enugu, and Borno, through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

Dangiwa expressed confidence in the Ministry’s direction, saying, “We are committed to increasing access to affordable housing for all Nigerians, and our partnerships with entities like Shelter Afrique are key to achieving this goal.”

In his goodwill message, Thierno-Habib Hann, Managing Director of Shelter Afrique Development Bank, praised Dangiwa’s leadership.

“The Minister’s passion for increasing access to affordable housing, not only in Nigeria but across Africa, has been inspiring,” Hann said.

He lauded Nigeria’s active role as the second-largest shareholder in ShafDB and expressed pride in the achievements under Dangiwa’s tenure.

Abiante Inimbek-Dagomie, Chairman, House Committee on Urban and Regional Development, also commended the Ministry’s efforts but urged caution in future projects.

“If the approach to housing is not comprehensive, there is a risk of creating more challenges, such as inadequate planning leading to infrastructure strain,” he warned.

Dangiwa acknowledged the challenges but reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to addressing them.

“We have implemented a system to ensure proper supervision and monitoring of ongoing projects, and we are working closely with the Federal Housing Authority and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to complete previously abandoned housing projects,” he assured.

Looking ahead, the Ministry plans to continue its collaboration with state governments and other stakeholders to secure unencumbered land and increase housing access across Nigeria.

“Housing remains a fundamental right, and we will continue to work tirelessly to make affordable housing a reality for all Nigerians,” Dangiwa concluded.

The Ministry’s one-year anniversary marked a significant step forward in Nigeria’s housing sector, with more ambitious projects and partnerships on the horizon.

According participants at the event, as Nigeria faces a worsening housing deficit, the Ministry’s efforts and strategic partnerships provide a glimmer of hope for millions of citizens in need of affordable housing.