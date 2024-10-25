FCMB’s new accelerator programme to empower 350 Nigerian women

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has launched the Fempreneur Accelerator programme as part of its SheVentures initiative to empower 350 Nigerian women, with the aim of enhancing both financial and non-financial support for Women Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs) across the country.

The Fempreneur Accelerator programme is an initiative launched in collaboration with Shecluded, a finance and capacity-building organisation for women entrepreneurs to address the unique challenges female entrepreneurs face in Nigeria.

“At FCMB, we recognise the vital role women entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth. Our partnership with Shecluded reflects our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive,” Felicia Obozuwa, divisional head of corporate services and service management at FCMB, stated.

According to her, the initiative will provide technical assistance and critical resources to 350 women, equipping them with essential skills such as financial management, business planning, and access to funding opportunities. She disclosed that the goal is to bridge the gap that often hinders women-led businesses from achieving their full potential.

“Through the Fempreneur programme, we aim to provide not just financial support, but also opportunities for women to build sustainable businesses that contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy,” Obozuwa stated.

Ifeoma Uddoh, founder, Shecluded, stated that partnering with FCMB allows the firm to extend its impact and reach more women eager to grow their businesses. “Our mission has always been to dismantle the barriers preventing women from accessing the resources they need to succeed. We are excited about the future and look forward to seeing these entrepreneurs thrive.”

According to her, the Fempreneur programme is open to women across various sectors, with a focus on technology, fashion, agriculture, and the creative arts. She stated that through the initiative, Shecluded and FCMB aim to create a network of empowered women who can drive innovation and contribute to the broader growth of the Nigerian economy.

