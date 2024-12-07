FCMB Group grows nine months PBT by 67% to N91.8bn

FCMB Group Plc reported 67 percent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N91.8 billion for the nine months (9M) ended September 30, 2024.

The PBT growth was well-distributed across the Group’s operating divisions. The Nigerian Banking operations accounted for 68 percent of the total PBT, while 32 percent came from other operating companies.

Each of the Group’s divisions posted impressive year-on-year earnings growth: Consumer Finance (108.5 percent), Investment Banking (63.3 percent), Banking Group (49.8 percent), and Investment Management (31.4 percent).

The Group recorded a 67.2 percent increase in gross revenue to N587.8 billion, compared to N351.5 billion in the same period in 2023. This was driven by an 86.5 percent growth in interest income and a 26.2 percent increase in non-interest income. Net interest income rose by 44.3 percent year-on-year, from N120.5 billion to N173.8 billion, bolstered by an improvement in the yield on earning assets from 14.9 percent to 17.4 percent.

Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive, FCMB Group said, “The Group has maintained its double-digit growth trajectory across all four business divisions and expects to sustain this momentum for the rest of the year. As we continue our transformative capital raising programme, we expect the performance to be bolstered through improved interest margins, material balance sheet growth, and consequently improved efficiency ratios.

“We will also see liquidity and capital adequacy rising sharply. Most importantly, we look forward to accelerating our support for the Nigerian and broader African economies with our purpose-led strategy,” he added while commenting on the results.

Operating expenses increased by 51.7 percent year-on-year to N169.1 billion, impacted by rising personnel, regulatory costs, and inflationary pressures. Despite this, the cost-to-income ratio remained efficient at 55.4 percent. Additionally, net impairment losses on financial assets declined by 22 percent to N44.4 billion, resulting in a lower cost of risk of 2.7 percent, compared to 3.9 percent in the prior year.

The Group’s financial position also strengthened significantly. Total assets grew by 75.9 percent to N6.82 trillion, up from N3.88 trillion, while loans and advances increased by 58.9 percent to N2.53 trillion. Customer deposits rose by 71.1 percent to N4.33 trillion, and assets under management grew by 36 percent to N1.30 trillion.

FCMB Group also reported a 15.2 percent increase in its customer base to 13.9 million, gaining over 1.3 million new customers. The Group’s agency banking network expanded to over 362,000 agents, adding more than 700,000 customers.

Despite significant slowdown in debt capital markets due to the high interest rate environment, the Investment Banking Division mobilised N876 billion in capital for clients, compared to N691 billion in the prior year.

The Group also successfully launched and closed the first phase of its capital raising programme. The next phase of the Group’s capital raising programme, for which an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been convened, will be integral to its aspiration to retain its international banking license in compliance with the CBN’s recapitalisation directive.

