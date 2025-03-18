Yemisi Edun, Managing Director, FCMB

Yemisi Edun, the managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), said the bank is empowering local businesses to drive entrepreneurial growth across Nigeria through its Business Empowerment Sustainability and Training (BEST) initiative.

“Investing in entrepreneurial talent is an investment in Nigeria’s future, strengthening the private sector’s capacity to drive national economic progress,” she said during the BEST masterclass program, which traversed the Southeast, South-South, and parts of Northern Nigeria.

The program empowers start-ups and existing entrepreneurs with essential skills and capabilities to scale and sustain their businesses for long-term success.

According to Edun, the bank is building sustainable business success in Nigerian communities by closing entrepreneurial gaps. “This will drive innovation, growth, competitiveness, job creation, and long-term economic health.”

She disclosed that the next phase of the initiative commenced Wednesday March 12, in Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, and Ondo states, and will run till Friday March 21, 2025. According to her, start-ups and business owners will undergo comprehensive training sessions on critical aspects of business management.

According to Edun, the masterclass, which includes interactive workshops, will be facilitated by industry experts and business leaders, and will also provide participants with networking opportunities and mentorship.

“The masterclass will cover financial literacy, digital marketing, operational optimization, sustainable business practices, and strategic planning, equipping participants with the necessary competencies to stay competitive.”

Participants will also engage in knowledge-sharing sessions, fostering collaboration and enabling them to navigate challenges while capitalizing on opportunities.

George Ogbonnaya, divisional head and senior vice president, business banking, FCMB, said that the bank is dedicated to empowering SMEs for growth.

“Our BEST masterclass is a strategic intervention, providing SMEs with the essential skills and resources to navigate and excel in a dynamic market.”

According to Ogbonnaya, the business empowerment sustainability and training initiative has trained and empowered over 44,278 entrepreneurs since its launch in 2018.

“We are bridging the capacity gap, opening market access, and intend to deliver tailored financial solutions that will empower entrepreneurs in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Kwara, and Ondo states to achieve lasting prosperity.”

