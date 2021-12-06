FBNQuest appoints Abdullahi Ali Gombe as independent non-executive director

FBNQuest Capital Limited, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Ali Gombe, MNI as an Independent Non-Executive Director. This comes following the receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

Alhaji Gombe, MNI joins the Board of FBNQuest Capital Limited with over 28years’ professional experience. He has served several institutions in various professional capacities and has been involved in key transactions that have added significant value to the organisations where he served.

Prior to joining the board of FBNQuest Capital Limited, Abdullahi Ali Gombe served on various Boards including Nigalex Nigeria Limited, FBN Bureau De Change Limited, and FBN Bank (DRC) Limited.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman of the asset management company, Oyewale Ariyibi stated that “On behalf of the Board, Management and staff of FBNQuest Capital, I am delighted to welcome Alhaji Gombe, MNI to the Company as he brings on-board his wealth of experience cutting across various industries and institutions. We are certain that his experience will have an immediate and positive long-term impact on the business.”

FBNQuest remains committed to recognising strong corporate governance as a key driver in ensuring sound business practices are entrenched in the core of its operating model for transparency and the inclusion of all stakeholders.