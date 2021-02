FBN Holdings PLC, Nigeria’s leading financial holdings company, has announced the appointments of Seni Adetu and Juliet Anammah as Independent Non-Executive directors, while Otu Hughes has been appointed as a Non-Executive director. These appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Speaking on the appointments, the Group Chairman of FBN…

