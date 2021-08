Managing Director/CEO of Fatgbems Group of Company, Kabir Gbemisola has received a special recognition Award from the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN) for his productive contributions and support to the development of the nation. He was given the National Outstanding Leadership Award of Excellence as an icon in his service to Humanity for his…

