FATE Foundation appoints Amaka Nwaokolo as first director

FATE Foundation has announced Amaka Nwaokolo as the first director of The FATE Institute of FATE Foundation.

According to the FATE Foundation, Amaka, who was a senior programs manager and head of the FATE Institute, has consistently demonstrated leadership, innovation, and excellence skills, propelling The FATE Institute to greater heights.

Amaka brings to the role 15 years of professional work experience across private and social sectors with deep expertise in thought leadership, ecosystem mapping, and policy advocacy particularly within the small and growing business space and the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

She has led the research, policy, and advocacy work of the Foundation over the last eight years. In her new role as Director of the FATE Institute of the FATE Foundation, she will lead and implement the strategy to enable innovative thinking and creating platforms that facilitate idea exchange and problem-solving around entrepreneurship nationally and regionally.

Amaka also represents the Institute’s advocacy efforts across critical stakeholder groups in Nigeria, such as the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), where she serves as the Co-Facilitator on the MSME Community of Practice and works with ecosystem stakeholders around Access to Funding, Capacity building and Business Support, Access to Markets, Policy & Regulation. Over the past 8 years, she has led the Institute to be a part of policy initiatives around Taxation, Buy-made-in-Nigeria campaign, Nigeria Startup Bill (2022) etc.

“Joining the Board of Directors at FATE Foundation is both a humbling experience and the commencement of an exciting new phase for me. I am thankful for the trust reposed in me and the warm welcome I have received. As Director of the FATE Institute, I look forward to leading and implementing the strategy to enable innovative thinking and platforms that will facilitate idea exchange and problem-solving around entrepreneurship nationally and regionally.” Amaka Nwaokolo, Director, The FATE Institute of FATE Foundation, said.