Ernst & Young (EY), a multinational professional services network, has announced the launch of its new global business strategy offering called ‘EY-Parthenon’, in a move that brings its specialist strategy consulting arm and connected corporate and transactions strategy offering to not only in Nigeria and West Africa, but across the Africa continent for the first…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login