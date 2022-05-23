Explicit, Veleta kicks off tv commercial campaign

Explicit Communications Limited in conjunction with Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink has announced plans to present Veleta Moments, a television commercial campaign.

The TV Commercial engages the audience through relatable life scenarios that cut across celebrating the beauty in modern family, friendship and togetherness.

Tunde Thani, The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Explicit Communications Limited, in a recent chat expressed his joy and pride in members of his team. In his words, “ We currently have people talking about this commercial daily. I am particularly happy that we have been able to keep the dream of celebration alive with Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink,” Thani said

Since the campaign was launched sometime in April 2022, the jingle-led commercial has received positive reviews and attracted a large following of enthusiastic audience.

Speaking on behalf of Veleta Sparkling Fruit Drink, Bolaji Alalade, Head of Marketing, of Intercontinental Distillers Limited “we are quite happy with the direction of the TVC as it clearly interprets the celebration moments that is the brand promise.’’

Explicit Communications has over the years delivered award-winning campaigns. And has to its credit other subsidiaries such as; ‘Sharpshooters, ‘Expo Media, and Corporate Insignia.