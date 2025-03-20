Experts in the marketing communications industry have advised businesses on the potential benefits of Artificial Intelligence in empowering brands to optimise their strategies.

In a statement from a three-day 2025 Management Strategy Conference organised by the MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, the experts urged commitment towards shifting to AI adoption for a dynamic creattivity and undersanding the evolving client needs and expectations in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Speaking at the conference, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Okeke, emphasised that the marketing communications industry was transitioning to a future, where AI, data science, and platform development would play pivotal roles.

Reaffirming the agency’s commitment to driving innovation, Okeke highlighted MediaFuse-Dentsu’s investment in AI-driven personalization, saying: “We are transitioning from generalised data capture to hyper-personalisation. Our new AI-powered tool, set for market launch soon, will redefine how brands engage with consumers,” he said.

On industry evolution, Okeke urged stakeholders to embrace the changing dynamics.

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of Dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa, projected rapid industry evolution over the next three years.

She encouraged Nigerian businesses to accelerate their AI adoption.

“Post-COVID, we witnessed a record transformation in the industry. Now, the focus must be on data investment and understanding people better,” she stated.

Rowlands urged brands to experiment boldly, noting that success comes from testing, learning, and iterating.

“If companies don’t measure their AI maturity and digital transformation, progress will stall. Nigeria’s market is poised for a resurgence, and those who move fast will reap the benefits”, she added.

Many industry experts shared valuable insights on key topics shaping the future of marketing communications and business strategy in Nigeria at the three day event.

