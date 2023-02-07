Experiencing PR 2023 to bridge knowledge gap in communications industry

Tolulope Olorundero, Founder, Nigerian Women in Public Relations, has stated that the 2023 edition of the annual conference will bridge the knowledge gap in the communications and public relations (PR) industry in Nigeria.

“Experiencing PR aims to fill that knowledge gap in understanding the value of PR and positioning professionals to take the stage which has been set before them. We particularly appreciate our partners who have come today and who continually support the work that we do in the Public Relation space,” Olorundero said, during the recent ‘Experiencing PR 2023 Stakeholders’ Brunch’ held at the Yacht hotel, Lekki, Lagos, ahead of annual conference scheduled for March 2023.

According to her, the 2023 Experiencing PR conference is a significant landmark targeted towards multi-level stakeholder education and advocacy for the public relations profession. “As public relations professionals, we understand the importance of stakeholder engagement and buy-in to ensure sustainable partnership and success for critical projects like ours”.

Olorundero said that the Nigerian Women in PR is a social impact professional organisation set up to advocate for, and provide growth resources to Nigerian women working in Public Relations in and outside Nigeria.

Read also: Phillips Consulting boss urges PR practitioners to embrace innovation to drive growth

The roundtable discussion was aimed at bringing together key players in the Communications and Public Relations industry, with a vision to partner and drive conversations towards the 2023 Experiencing PR conference.

According to her, the Experiencing PR conference is an annual gathering of business leaders, public office holders and public relations professionals who have experienced the value of public relations and can speak on its direct impact on their work and businesses.

Themed ‘Beyond Crisis: PR for Perception Management in Business and Public Affairs,’ the 2023 Experiencing PR conference will feature discourse on the significant impact Public Relations plays in shaping perception across both public and private enterprises.

“In a complex society like ours, Public relations help to reach decisions and function more effectively by contributing to mutual understanding among groups and institutions. As Nigeria transitions into a new government in May 2023, it is increasingly obvious that the economy needs drastic intervention and the citizens also need a mindset reorientation in addition to a deliberate perception shift,” Olorundero said.