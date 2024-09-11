eTranzact, EDC partner on MSMEs readiness for AI

To build a more prosperous and technologically advanced nation, etranzact, and Enterprise Development Centre (Pan Atlantic University) will, through a survey, ascertain the level of knowledge and readiness of operators of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises towards Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At the launch of the partnership at etranzact office in Lagos, Niyi Toluwalope, managing director/CEO of eTranzact International said the partnership promises to shape the future of the Nigerian economy, as the results obtained from the survey would be useful to the government at both State and federal level, policymakers, investors, industry watchers and other strategic stakeholders, who would use the information for planning, decision making and policy design.

He said, “Today, we are igniting a movement that will prepare our SMEs and MSMEs for the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (Al). Our collaboration with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) to champion the Al readiness survey is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and ensuring that no business is left behind in this digital era.

“As a catalyst for national development and an equalizer, Al represents the next frontier in this ongoing revolution. By assessing the readiness of our SMEs and MSMEs for Al integration, we are laying the groundwork for a future where Nigerian businesses can compete on a global scale”

Etranzact boss stressed that the initiative was not just about technology adoption, but about empowering businesses to harness the potentialities of Al to drive efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and create new avenues for growth.

The idea, he noted, would trigger national development if SMEs and MSMEs would begin to maximize the potentialities of AI as the backbone of any economy.

He added, “By equipping these enterprises with the tools and knowledge to leverage Al, we are fostering a more resilient and competitive economy. This, in turn, will lead to job creation, increased productivity, and a stronger presence in global markets.

“As a forward-thinking super fintech company, eTranzact has always been at the forefront of innovation. The Al Readiness Survey, driven by our innovative technology solution, Credo, exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech space.

Read also: eTranzact emerges Africa’s best in payment service innovation

On his part, Olawale Anifowose, director for Programs and Partnerships at Enterprise Development Centre, said, given the ever-dynamic business environment with modern technology, it’s imperative for Nigeria to join the rest of the world to embrace AI given the enormous benefits embedded.

According to him, new products would be developed, creative ideas and many more benefits would spring forth with the level of knowledge that would be garnered from the survey.

Anifowose said, “We have a pool of entrepreneurs of over 300,000 which covers all the sectors in Nigeria in this exercise. And we are very optimistic about it”

As a strategic partner, the African Director of Global AI Council, Freda Anyanwu, assured MSMEs of boosting their knowledge in AI irrespective of their spheres of operations and the limitations they are facing.

Anyanwu added that the organization would continue to build literary capacity on AI through AI education to broaden the scope of knowledge for the operators of MSMEs.

She said, “We drive AI literacy and innovation. We want to help MSMEs grow their businesses using this technology. We want to let them know that AI is more than what they think it is. The workshops would do more of the work.”