Eterna appoints Benjamin Nwaezeigwe as substantive Chief Executive Officer

Benjamin Nwaezeigwe has been appointed as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Eterna Plc effective August 1, 2022.

Nwaezeigwe was the acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company,

a role he occupied since April 17, 2022 till this appointment.

He brings to this role a wealth of experience spanning almost two decades from different

sectors of the economy with a specific bias for Oil & Gas, the Board of

Directors told the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public in a notice at the Exchange.

Nwaezeigwe had worked at Rainoil Limited and rose to the position of Deputy General Manager in charge of the Group’s operations and overseeing trading and marine activities and the operation of 3 (three) petroleum products storage depots.

Prior to joining Eterna Plc as the Chief Operating Officer in December 2021, he founded BHR International Ventures Limited (BHR), a privately owned indigenous downstream company in Nigeria and was its former Chief Executive Officer.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Chemistry from Ambrose Ali University, as well an MBA in Production and Operation Management from Lagos State University, Lagos. He has attended capacity building training programmes offered by reputable institutions in and outside Nigeria.