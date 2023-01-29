Enyo confirms fire outbreak at service station, commences investigation

There was a fire incident at one of the retail stations of Enyo Limited on Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Abuja Friday, January 27, 2023, the company’s management has confirmed.

A full-scale investigation has commenced to properly assess the cause and impact of the situation, the company said.

“However, early indications show that the fire occurred during the process of the routine discharge process at the station,” the statement read.

“Thankfully, there was no loss of life in this incident as our strict compliance with health and safety standards meant that the station was shut down and sales halted at the time of the incident to minimize the risk of damage to property, lives, and station.”

Enyo thanked the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NMDPRA), NNPC, the Department of Security Services, the Nigeria Army, FRSC and the Nigerian Police Force for the speed and excellence with which they provided first responder services to contain the incident.

“Their actions are even more commendable in the face of challenges presented by unlawful elements who sought to exploit the incident for their own selfish ends by preventing the three fire trucks deployed by the Fire Services from gaining access to the site in time,” Enyo said in the statement.

According to the statement, the indigenous retail and supply firm reiterates its firm commitment to best health, safety, security, and environmental (HSSEQ) standards and will ensure the conclusion of the already commenced root and branch investigation to establish the principal cause of the incident.

“We will document the lessons learned from this incident to reduce reoccurrence within our network of Enyo retail stations,” the statement read.

“In addition, we will also work with the NMDPRA and other authorities to ensure that the station is restored in a timely manner to serve the local community.”

Enyo retail and supply has been fully acquired by Ardova Plc. However, the management decided to maintain the former at some of its stations.