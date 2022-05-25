Enish, Nigerian restaurant, opens new $3m outlet in Dubai

Riding on the success of its first restaurant opened in Dubai in 2020, Enish, a Nigerian restaurant chain, is set to open its second restaurant in Dubai this July.

The new restaurant, which is Enish’s best outlet so far, is located at the Palms Jumeirah; an upper-class neighborhood in Dubai.

In line with its vision of opening in sophisticated locations, the restaurant is worth $3million and continues to define Enish’s standard and concept of local food in sophisticated environs.

Slated for a July opening, the Enish at the Palms will have a wholesome African feel as the first African product in the area. Overlooking the largest water fountain in the world at the Palms Jumeirah, Enish is reinforcing its position as the promoter of a global Nigerian brand that is serving authentic Nigerian food in sophisticated environments.

The expansion of the restaurant chain in Dubai, according to the owners, is due to the fact Nigerians want their home comforts even when they are abroad, be it music or food, as well as a taste of home all the time.

On the choice of Dubai, the owners noted that Dubai is the number one leisure destination for Nigerians and that makes Enish a must-visit for the African and Nigerian traveller.

With over 10 locations worldwide and counting, Enish Restaurant & Lounge provides the right ambience and gives customers that feeling of home that they are used to. With two outlets in Dubai, Nigerians visiting are sure to have a first-class experience on their visit.

Owned and run by Olushola Medupin, a dynamic and enterprising young Nigerian, who hails from Kogi State, Enish opened its first restaurant in London, United Kingdom and presently boasts of 10 food outlets all over London. The various branches of Enish Restaurants have become a melting pot of sorts for Nigerian celebrities who throng there to get a taste of home and authentic Nigerian cooking.

It would be recalled that Enish’s first restaurant and lounge in Dubai, which is located in the heart of the Emirate along the famous Sheik Zayed Road, was opened in February 2020, two weeks before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

However, Enish has stayed afloat even in such trying circumstances and now its second outlet in the Emirate will further help it to consolidate on its fast expansion in the region.

As the only authentic Nigerian bar in UAE with soothing traditional signature African cocktails, Enish offers a perfect venue for both business and social meetings with various night themes for each day including; ladies night, African night, Afrobeats night among others. In addition, Enish hosts live performances from many of Africa’s biggest names in music.

Apart from Nigerians, Enish Restaurants enjoy patronage from people of diverse cultures and nationalities. With outlets in London, United States of America, Canada and Dubai, Enish is unarguably the largest Nigerian restaurant chain in the world today.