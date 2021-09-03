BusinessDay
Energy Security: Tshisekedi lauds Sahara Group, urges robust collaboration in Africa

Félix Tshisekedi
Félix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has commended Sahara Group’s leading role in spearheading enhanced intra-African trade, capacity development, seamless access to products, and deployment of innovative solutions to boost Africa’s march towards energy security. Describing Sahara Group as a “shining light for Africa” in terms of providing global energy solutions, Tshisekedi…

