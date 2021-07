Determined to groom developers and programmers for Nigeria, Emerald Zone, a human capital intervention and broad capacity building solutions company, has announced plans to expand its Code Zone training for youths. According to the firm, the decision to expand the training is to allow more participants to have access to tutor-led programming lessons and to…

