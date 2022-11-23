Electricity Infrastructure: Ikeja Electric cautions against reckless driving

Ikeja Electric Plc has cautioned commuters against reckless driving occasioning damage to its electricity assets which consequently leads to total blackouts in some communities within its network.

The Head of Quality, Health and Safety Environment, Ikeja Electric, Jamiu Badmos, made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Badmos said that the caution became necessary as an effort to ensure the safety and protection of electricity infrastructure in its coverage area.

He said that the blackout was due to the incessant collision of vehicles with electricity poles and other electrical facilities in Ikeja Electric’s network.

Badmos lamented that collusion with electricity poles and transformers by reckless commuters had become a daily incidence.

He stated that such commuters stood the risk of electrocution as the pole and lines could collapse on their vehicles, especially energised wires that might occasion fire outbreak and loss of life.

According to him, most accidents are due to negligence, non-concentration, drunkenness, worn-out tyres and speeding.

“When you are on low speed, the result may be minor damage on vehicle or property but damage on high speed is usually more severe.

Read also: Rack Centre to save $10m yearly from gas-powered energy

Jamiu advised Lagosians to drive carefully to avoid unwarranted collision with electrical facilities.

He warned that whoever destroyed any electrical asset in Ikeja Electric’s network would bear the cost of damage, apart from charging the person loss of revenue for the period of outage.

He said the management of Ikeja Electric commended the traditional rulers, various associations and security agencies for their unrelenting efforts in curbing vandalisation of electrical assets in its network.

He solicited the support of other stakeholders, to join the effort in ensuring the safety of electrical facilities in their neighbourhoods to avoid plunging their communities into darkness, especially during the coming festive periods.

While assuring customers of improved services across its network, he enjoined them to avoid any activity that could truncate the company’s efforts from achieving excellent service delivery.

Badmos appealed to its customers to report suspicious persons or activities around electrical facilities to security agents.

He said customers could call Ikeja Electric’s contact centre on 01-7000250, 01-2272940 or send an email to customercare@ikejaelectric.com, customercare@ikejaelectric.com for prompt response.

“For emergency situations, customers can call any of our safety numbers +234 909 222 7799, +234 909 222 7299 and for security related issues, they can call 08180000741 (24/7)” he added.