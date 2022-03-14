Egbin Power inducts 30 graduate trainee engineers

In line with its commitment to sustainably drive human capital transformation in the power sector, Egbin Power Plc, Africa’s largest privately run thermal plant has inducted 30 young graduate engineers into an intensive power generation program at the Energy Training Centre.

Egbin, a subsidiary of the Sahara Power Group, has so far inducted over 200 graduate trainee engineers as it continues to “proactively, responsibly and sustainably shape Nigeria’s power narrative for socio-economic advancement and industrialization,” said Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group.

“More than 200 young graduate engineers from all over Nigeria have been employed through this program since inception in 2014 in fulfilment of our resolve to empower our youths and develop capacity in the power sector. Sahara Power is delighted to lead the transformation process that will secure a sustainable future for Africa’s power sector through the expertise of these engineers,” Adesina added.

He noted that the upgrades, investment in technology, expansion initiatives, and innovative achievements at Egbin Power requires a corresponding human capital profile to ensure optimal performance and profitability of the plant.

“The plan at Sahara Power Group to ensure the achievements we have recorded across the sector through Egbin, Ikeja Electric and First Independent Power Limited are optimized by top talent. These young engineers will have the opportunities of hands-on, rotational trainings and pupillage with first-hand exposure to strategic operations, generation modules, technical projects and leadership trainings before their final onboarding at Egbin Power Plc.’’

Adesina reiterated that the company’s seamless business continuity plan and its proven safety machinery continues to drive high-performance levels and had paved way for continuous contribution of an average 16% of total power generation, powering the lives of over 34 million Nigerians and businesses.

Ibiene Okeleke, MD/CEO of Energy Training Centre (ETC) said the centre will give the inductees access to top-notch learning facilities and modules to be delivered by sundry experts in the sector. “As one of Nigeria’s foremost power training institutions, the young graduate engineers under our watch for the next 12 months will undertake extensive training modules, field trips, hands-on innovative business solutions from various fields of the engineering profession such as electrical, chemical, electronics and mechanical”.

“Ultimately, ETC will build the adequate human capacity required to drive this industry to excellence in service delivery while leveraging on robust partnerships with all stakeholders such as the one with Egbin Power Plc and the Sahara Power Group,” Okeleke said.

In addition to its investment in human capacity, Egbin Power Plc is working assiduously towards environmental sustainability through various eco-friendly initiatives. These include the target of planting of a million trees within the facility, deployment of over 250 electric scooters, bicycles, and buggies to promote the sustainable development goals on climate action, environmental protection and preservation campaign.

Egbin Power delivers optimal electricity generation in line with global best practices, whilst empowering inhabitants of its host and neighbouring communities through various sustainable interventions.