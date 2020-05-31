Edo Will not mix Politics with COVID-19, says Shaibu

Edo State Government over the weekend said it would not mix politics with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in spite of the political tussle in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, made the remarks while receiving a donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from Azura-Edo Power Plant, an independent power company operating in the state.

Shaibu who said the Godwin Obaseki-led administration is more concerned about protecting the lives of Edo people amid increasing number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases noted that despite the political crisis, the State government will not play politics with the pandemic.

According to him, “election will come and go. We need our people to be alive to be able to vote. They need us to be alive to make ourselves available to be voted for.

“I’m appealing to us all; we should not play politics with the lives of our people. When the time for politics comes, we will wear our garment of politics and they cannot stand us. Edo belongs to all of us; no one man can dictate the destiny of anybody or that of the state.

“I know very soon Edo State will go into politics mode. I appeal to everyone not to play politics with COVID-19. You don’t know if you are going to be the next victim of the pandemic, if you don’t observe social distancing”, he said.

The deputy governor, who commended the management of

Azura Power Plant for the relief materials, noted that it would be of great benefit to the state’s health workers.

He assured that the state government was concerned about infrastructure and the well-being of the people rather than politics of deception.

Earlier, Sunny Ogbodo, Community Relations Manager, Azura Power who presented the items to the state government, said the donation would complement Edo state government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.