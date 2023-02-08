Eden Zero sees new app providing solution for greener future

Eden Zero has launched a revolutionary new carbon offsetting app that helps users take meaningful steps towards reducing their environmental impact.

Designed to make sustainable action accessible for everyone, Eden Zero by Eden Lotus Power (a clean and sustainable energy company), provides users with an easy way to measure and track their carbon footprint and actively reduce it through offsets.

Eden Zero is a Nigerian Based clean energy brand with the goal of tackling climate change by offering individuals a platform to calculate their carbon footprints and choose recommendations to reduce their carbon emissions through offsets. Eden Zero was founded in 2022 by Olumuyiwa Boris who is also the CEO of Eden Lotus Power.

One of the unique features of Eden Zero is that it connects users to long-term carbon-offset initiatives, which help reduce Sub-Saharan Africa’s reliance on hazardous energy generation. This means that users can have a direct and tangible impact on the environment, while also tracking their carbon offset progress in real-time.

Eden Zero operates a flexible subscription tier feature for users. The subscription is meant to help users specifically offset their own carbon emissions, so the price varies depending on how much carbon the individual produces through their lifestyle. Tier One- $5/month Tier Two- $10/month and Tier Three- $15/month.

Speaking on the App’s launch, Olumuyiwa Boris Abiodun, CEO of Eden Lotus Power said: “By utilizing cutting-edge technology to deliver renewable, economical energy solutions that are also environmentally friendly, Eden Power has consistently demonstrated its commitment to ecologically conscious initiatives. This dedication is strengthened by the introduction of Eden Zero, which also promotes a more thoughtful approach to climate change’s effects.

“Our goal is to offer socially conscious people personalized emission data while also offering environmentally friendly offsetting options that increase carbon filters and lessen the reliance on fossil fuels for energy production in underserved communities in Sub-Saharan Africa’. It is interesting that we can achieve this while simultaneously encouraging millions of people to reduce their own carbon footprint. Offsetting is never enough; millions of people and companies must also make direct changes.”

The Eden Zero App which was designed and developed in collaboration with Drumroll Digital (a digital, brand, and marketing consulting subsidiary of Creative Intelligence Group, CIG) has a user-friendly interface and provides practical recommendations to users.

Abiodun noted that Eden Zero is the perfect solution for everyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint and make a positive, sustainable impact on the environment.

Speaking on the partnership, Femi Odewunmi, CEO, CIG said: “Building the Eden Zero project and its complex algorithm was highly fulfilling for the CI Group team, more so because we get to be part of a global step in making the earth sustainable for future generations. I think that being able to connect with high-impact sustainability projects in sub-Saharan Africa will be a very useful feature for users”.