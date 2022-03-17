Ecobank to pay N66.6 as dividend to Nigerian shareholders

The Pan-African banking group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is set to pay its Nigerian shareholders dividends of N66.6 as a dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021.

This amount is more than 5 times higher than the share price of the banking stock on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

BusinessDay reports that at the close of transactions at the exchange on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the company’s stocks were traded flat at N11.80 per unit.

The amount the lender is paying out to shareholders in Nigeria is this high because of the exchange rate of the Naira to the Dollar.

Ecobank is paying a cash reward of $0.16 per share, totalling $40 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This implies approximately CFA90, N66.6 or 1.08 Ghana Cedi per share.

According to the Company Secretary, Madibinet Cisse, “We are pleased to inform our shareholders and the public that the board of ETI, at its meeting of February 25, 2022, approved the Ecobank consolidated audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

“The board also recommended the payment of a dividend of $0.16 per share being a total amount of circa $40 million. The relevant resolutions will be presented for shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ETI.”

He further stated that, “The details of the audited accounts will be published upon approval of relevant regulators.

“Consequently, the closed period which commenced from January 1, 2022, will continue until 24 hours after the audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, are released to the stock exchanges on which Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed.”

The dividend payout has triggered the share price in the various stock exchanges where ETI is listed. In Nigeria, ETI featured in this week’s selection for trading well below its real value, meaning it stands a good chance of considerable price appreciation in the future.

The lender’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio as of Friday was 2.54x, with earnings per share (EPS) of N4.32.

In Its latest financials, Ecobank Transnational Inc. rode on the back of zero goodwill impairment in 2021 to jerk up profit more than four times to N143 billion.

The bank recovered from a major slash of goodwill in the balance sheet that involved throwing off as much as N62.5 billion through the income statement in 2020.

The bank’s unaudited financial report at the end of the 2021 trading shows a complete absence of goodwill impairment in 2021. The development lightened the weight for the bank on the side of costs and powered gain in margins.

Goodwill impairment had led to a plunge of 66 percent in after-tax profit in the preceding financial year. Its absence also provided the big turnaround force for the remarkable profit leap of ETI in 2021.

The pan-African bank lifted after-tax profit by 324 percent at the end of the year from just 13 percent increase in gross earnings. Two other major cost-saving areas helped to reinforce the favourable cost-income balance attained in the year.

These are loan impairment charges that went down by 5 percent to N82.7 billion and operating cost that slowed down to a 4 percent increase in the year.