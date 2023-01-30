Ecobank scores big with ‘Best Place to Work in Africa 2022’ award

Ecobank Group has won the “Best Place to Work in Africa 2022” award from the Best Place to Work organization. The award honours organisations that exhibit the highest standards of excellence in Human Resources (HR) practises and employees’ experiences.

With this award, Ecobank becomes the first pan-African bank to be awarded this certification.

This certification, for which the bank was awarded, involved rigorous assessment and rankings. The exercise leading to the award is based on a series of robust and objective assessments carried out at various hierarchical levels and across HR operations and procedures. A statement from the group said.

The exercise of choosing also includes an HR assessment and an employee assessment survey. Areas covered include HR practices, compensation, benefits, leadership, teamwork, employee engagement, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Reacting to this award, Ade Ayeyemi, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “At Ecobank, we recognise that our people are our greatest asset. As a pan-African bank, we are intentional in deploying resources to attract, develop, and retain the right talent. We actively provide the tools and processes to achieve a performance-driven culture and enabling environment. Receiving international recognition as being one of the best places to work in Africa is a great honour. It is noteworthy that this award would not have been possible without the support of my colleague Ecobankers.”

Yves Mayilamene, Group Executive, Human Resources at Ecobank, commented: “We support and empower our talent to excel in an enabling and conducive working environment while investing in their growth and wellbeing. At Ecobank, we always seek to provide our staff with opportunities to advance and achieve their full potential through our learning and development initiatives. This Best Place to Work Award is a tribute to our Ecobankers’ commitment to exhibiting and living our values, as well as creating the right corporate culture.”

The assessment process resulted in the Ecobank Group achieving a total certification score of 79 percent; any percentage above 75 percent is considered high. The certification of the “Best Place to Work” accreditation is for one year (November 2022–November 2023), a statement made available to the press said.

The Best Places to Work Certified organisations tend to outperform the market average in terms of driving consistent long-term business performance through high employee engagement, engaging leadership, and talent focus. Becoming a certified organisation means employees are inspired, engaged, and motivated to do their best every day and everywhere.

Commenting on Ecobank’s achievement, Peter Burke, President of Best Companies Group, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ecobank by emphasising the uniqueness of this award that strengthens the Ecobank Employer Brand.

He added, “You are being recognised for creating workplaces where your employees love to come to work. You are the envy of all other employers. Keep up the good work.”

The Best Places to Work certification is a globally recognised flagship employer-of-choice programme and is delivered in partnership with Best Companies Group. The Best Company Group is a well-established US company focused on identifying and recognising the best employers in over 60 countries around the world.

The Best Place to Work in Africa Award came on the heels of Ecobank’s recognition as the Best Employer Brand in Africa at the Africa Best Employer Brand Awards 2022.