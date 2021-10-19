Eaton says collaboration is key in enhancing electric safety in buildings

To curb the incessant electrical fire outbreaks in different households across Nigeria and find sustainable ways to improve safety in buildings industry players would have to ride on collaboration, according to a global power management company, Eaton.

One of Eaton’s innovative measures to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians, the Safety roundtable session is one of the ways the company believes it can use power management to improve people’s lives.

In line with Eaton’s mandate, the firm has designed revolutionary products such as the ARCON 3G arc fault protection system to reduce the risk of harmful and costly arc flash incidents that could result in injury or death of personnel and damage to property.

“We will continue to advocate for knowledge sharing sessions such as this to bring all relevant stakeholders together, ensuring that the tough conversations are had while also providing access to members of the public to ask and receive answers to pertinent questions,” Charles Iyo, Regional Manager, Eaton Nigeria declared.

Affirming the importance of collaboration amongst all stakeholders to ensure standardization in the industry, Usman Momoh, Assistant General Manager, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency stated that it will go a long way in enhancing safety in both residential and commercial properties.

He revealed that the role of the regulators as a watchdog to enforce safety codes and standards cannot be overstated. “Prevention is better and cheaper than cure. Safety in buildings should precede the design of buildings. Regulation is the foundation on which safety in buildings depends upon. However, ignorance and lack of awareness on the regulatory requirements often lead to loss of not just properties but lives”.

In the same vein, Achema Alewu, Assistant Director, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, reiterated the need for more collaboration among stakeholders.

“We will continue to ramp up measures to stem the wide circulation of substandard products of imports and local manufactures. However, only through increased awareness and continuous collaboration between all stakeholders will we effectively reduce to the barest minimum the cases of electrical fires in buildings,” he said.

Although the session brought vastly differing viewpoints, what stood out for all the attendees was the need for increased collaboration, regulatory enforcement, advocacy and sensitization.