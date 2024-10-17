DYQUE to tackle power instability with AI-powered solar

As the global energy sector continues to evolve, DYQUE Energy, a clean energy solutions provider, said it was ready to combat unstable power supply in both homes and businesses.

DYQUE Global Marketing Director, Farrah Huang said at the ongoing Nigeria Energy summit held in Lagos that the firm was ready to proffer solutions to the rising cost of electricity, safety hazards from makeshift solutions, and the environmental toll of relying on non-renewable energy sources.

According to her, the firm plans to rapidly replace traditional energy with green energy in Nigeria.

She stated that the firm was committed to offering premium, innovative, sustainable, and reliable energy solutions as well as comprehensive service for customers seeking long-term value.

“DYQUE aims to present cutting-edge technologies and a first-of-its-kind after-sales service that caters to Nigeria’s unique energy challenges. DYQUE’s commitment to excellence goes beyond providing top-notch products; it extends to an exceptional, comprehensive service designed to ensure long-term customer satisfaction.

“We offer a five-year replacement warranty with an on-site service that ensures customers can request system inspections, cleaning, maintenance, and wire checking according to their specific needs.

“We are excited to showcase our latest innovations and engage in meaningful conversations with key stakeholders in the energy sector. Our focus is on providing sustainable, scalable, and affordable energy solutions that can empower Nigeria’s energy transition journey,” she stated.

Huang added that there were AI-powered products designed for both corporate clients and energy-conscious individuals.

She stated that the company would unveil several premium and advanced energy systems, such as the all-in-one energy box series, the edge system, and the commercial and industrial energy solutions tailored to the Nigerian market.

“DYQUE’s AI-powered 5-in-1 Energy Solution offers exceptional benefits, making it the ideal premium solution for homes and businesses seeking uninterrupted power supply. DYQUE is equipped with a first-of-its-kind E-Turbo energy optimisation battery technology and expandable layers of stacked battery with V2X bi-directional charging capabilities and a 280-AH capacity suitable for your demand.

“It also delivers long-lasting, efficient power with 9000 cycles of battery life. The system boasts 0ms switch-over time, ensuring seamless transitions between power sources, while the 15-minute installation time offers unmatched convenience,” she explained.

According to Huang, supported by a dedicated 360-support team, DYQUE’s sleek, innovative design integrates with multiple charging systems, including solar, ESS, Electric Vehicle charging, and off-grid solutions.

“The energy system is a premium, expandable, and customisable solution designed to optimise energy usage in both residential and commercial settings, reducing costs and carbon footprint,” she submitted.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

