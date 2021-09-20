Dufil Prima Foods wins ‘Leadership Brand of the Year’ award

Dufil Prima Foods Plc and its five subsidiaries including De United Foods Industries, Northern Noodles Ltd, Pure Flour Mills Ltd, Insignia Print Technology LFTZ Enterprise and Raffles Oil LFTZ Enterprise have received the 2020 Leadership Brand of the year Awards.

The award was given to the group at the 2020 Leadership Annual Conference and Awards held in Abuja recently.

According to the organisers, Dufil Group has consistently applied professional marketing principles to drive its food brands, which makes the brand acceptable in all classes and social spectrum.

It also discovered that Dufil has sustained its dominance among competing brands to the benefit of consumers in Nigeria and beyond.

The criteria for selection were listed as innovation, market share, process improvement, financial performance, employee job satisfaction, social and environmental focus, and compliance with extant regulatory requirements.

The organisers further stated that Dufil Group has recorded impressive performance in suing the right leadership, innovation and technology to improve lives of people in Nigeria and across the globe.

Commenting on the award, Temitope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and event manager of Dufil Prima Foods, said the company was pleased to be recognised by Leadership Group for its immense contributions to the growth of Fast Moving Consumer Goods sector.

“As a consumer service goods company and partner in the development of Nigeria’s economy, Dufil will continue to put its best effort to implement best practices, thereby contributing both to economic prosperity and industrial harmony in Nigeria,” he said.

Ashiwaju, who expressed appreciation to Leadership for the ward, assured stakeholders that the company will continue to invest time and resources in producing innovative, affordable and accessible food brand.

“We know that to whom much is given, much more is expected. Therefore, we at Dufil Prima Foods Plc see these awards as incentives to do more in order to bring innovations into the production and marketing of our brands. We will not disappoint in that regard,” he assured.

This award adds to the list of recognitions received by Dufil Prima Foods in recent times. Others include 2018 ADVAN Awards, National Productivity Award 2019, 2020 Pitcher Advertiser of the Year Awards and 2020 Pitcher Public Relations and Reputation Management Awards.