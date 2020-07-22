Dow Tackles Plastic Waste in Nigeria through Local Partnerships

DOW has announced Project Reflexng, a pilot project aiming to collect and recycle plastic waste in Lagos, Nigeria. This project is aligned to Dow’s global STOP THE WASTE sustainability target which will enable the collection, reuse or recycling of one million metric tons of plastic globally by 2030.

The project in partnership with Omnik, Recylepoints and the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre will specifically recycle water sachets through a pilot program, designed to show that they can be collected and recycled to be utilized in new, quality packaging applications. The project aims to divert 600 MT of sachet water pouches (approximately 300 million sachets) which otherwise would have ended up in the environment or landfill, into recycling applications, while promoting education to engrain sustainability into a select group of small and medium waste entrepreneurs. The pilot is set up to enable a viable business case for the use of recyclate (resins made from recycled plastics) in non-food primary packaging applications.

An estimated 19 percent of the Nigerian population still does not have access to clean, safe drinking water.[1] Though access to clean water has improved significantly over the last decade, it is crucial that everyone has access to it. For many years, water sachets have provided an affordable and readily available source of drinking water for the masses, particularly in heavily populated urban environments like Lagos. These pouches have become a fundamental part of life for millions of Nigerians every day. However, their widespread consumption has led to the unintended consequence of environmental pollution due to inadequate waste management infrastructure and poor waste disposal behavior.

As in many developing countries, there is an informal waste collection economy, but this favors rigid plastic in Nigeria and disregards low weight water sachets, because waste pickers are paid by weight.

The water sachets will be collected by Recyclepoints, a waste management company, which uses kiosks, a phone app and employs waste pickers in order to collect waste that can be recycled. The kiosks act as a bring-back focal point for the community to return waste in exchange for groceries, mobile phone credits, cash and other useful items.

The app can coordinate pick-ups from several points around the city. The collection part of the project is being funded by Dow’s Impact Fund and will expand to include additional collection partners in a later phase.