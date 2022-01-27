Domino’s Pizza rewards customer with trip to AFCON final

In a bid to reward customers during the AFCON 2021 tournament, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, one of the country’s leading pizza chains and a franchisee of Eat’N’Go, has rewarded the winner of the Soccer league competition with an all-expense-paid trip to watch the AFCON finals on 6th February in Cameroon.

The event took place at the final round of the Pizza Soccer League competition held at its Ajah store on Saturday 22nd January.

The competition, which recorded participation from customers in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja, saw three customers emerge as winners. While the top winner received an all-expense-paid trip to watch the AFCON final in Cameroon with a cash prize of N200,000, the first and second runner-up received NGN100,000 each.

“We are delighted to welcome customers through our doors to experience the highest quality of food and services. We pride ourselves on being that Pizza company where families and friends can come together and connect, whether that be over a meal, celebrating the little achievements or having fun in our stores,” Marketing Manager, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Mariam Busari, said.

According to her, the competition was created for soccer-loving customers to enjoy the game. “Our objective is to create an experience that allows our customers to feel connected to the football community and reward their loyalty.”

“We at Domino’s Pizza are aware that we have a social responsibility to empower individuals in our community by creating new opportunities and experiences for people to take advantage of,” she explained.

The launch of this tournament, according to District Supervisor, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Jackson Moses, across “our stores is a fantastic way to appreciate the togetherness that has always been central in the football community’’.

Excited about the rewards, Faruk Manzo (Abuja), Ransom Egene (Port Harcourt), and Chidera Okolie (Lagos), who emerged as the first, second, and third winners, respectively, expressed their gratitude to Domino’s Pizza Nigeria for promoting their soccer talent.

Eat’N’Go is Nigeria’s master franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands. Renowned for being a master deliverer of high-quality food & services, Eat’N’Go has established 170 stores in Nigeria and Kenya. The company continues to expand its presence in key markets by fusing company goals with new strategic development goals.

Eat’N’Go is dedicated to bringing the best global food brands and concepts to Nigeria and Africa at large.