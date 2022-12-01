Domino’s Pizza increases menu to boost local poultry production

Domino’s Pizza Nigeria has added chicken & rice to its menu to directly impact poultry production in Africa’s biggest economy as it sets to be the country’s largest chicken menu provider in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry.

According to the organization, the new chicken and rice menu will also support the significant growth of local poultry farmers which will have to increase poultry production to meet the increased demand that this menu will provide.

Speaking at the launch, Patrick McMichael, the group’s managing director and chief executive officer of Eat ‘N’ Go, Africa, said “since the inception of Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, we have had customer satisfaction as our goal and the introduction of the chicken and rice menu drives us further in a zeal to providing unparalleled indulgent experience to our customers and also respond to our customers request when they are made.”

This launch is live across all Domino’s branches from the 29th of November pan Nigeria and can be ordered online or through the restaurant’s new call center & delivered to customers, providing additional satisfaction to customers with a hunger for pizza, chicken, and rice.

The restaurant considers this step a continuous innovative approach by Domino’s Pizza to provide tasty, quality, affordable chicken and rice value meals to chicken lovers in Nigeria.

“This innovative launch of the new chicken menu is on the back of customer research where customers asked Domino have to provide chicken and rice options to go along with their pizza menu to complete the full meal occasion for the Nigerian family and special occasions. When our customers speak, we listen,” a press statement made available to BusinessDay said.

The new menu goes along with four new sauces: Shawarma, BBQ, Sweet-chill, and Spicy Pepper sauce, according to the statement.

As the parent franchise of Domino’s Pizza, Eat’N’Go has over the years maintained its position as a food franchise in Nigeria, expanding its presence to other parts of Nigeria & Africa.