DLM’s Helmsman Ayere Conferred Fellowship of Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management And Politics

Group CEO of DLM Capital Sonnie Ayere has been inducted into the 2020 fellowship hall of fame of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management And Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, a fellowship testament to his exceptional role in Nigeria’s socio-economic development and his prudent management of National resources, the institute said.

The Advisory Board and Governing Council of the Institute on a recent country visit to Nigeria also presented Ayere an award of special recognition in the field of capital management and financial services.

“One of the important criteria for being inducted into the fellowship is the leadership integrity of the individual,” said Richards Kpoku- Aquarte, Executive Director, CIPRMP, Ghana.

The institute said Ayere, now a senior fellow has never been found wanting in any financial malpractice or indictment which makes him a reference point and authority in his field.

CIPRMP has fellows across 14 African countries including Ghana and Senegal.

“DLM is known for doing structured finance products, securitization and other financial services that are not common in this country which has distinguished us among our peers,” Ayere said.

Ayere said in the last one year DLM Capital has shifted its focus to transactions that would have an impact on the society. This decision has led to an evolution of the company’s logo and brand mission.

“I dedicate this hard to my hardworking colleagues and the fact that we can work together to achieve the things we do,” said Ayere.

For his pan-Africanist role in covering the Ghanian financial market for the International Finance Corporation, among other feats in West Africa, Ayere had previously received the Dr Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Award and the West Africa Nobles Forum Award.

“The fact that the recognition came all the way from an institution in Ghana speaks to the fact that Africa, in general, is becoming borderless and we becoming more united,” said Uche Ayere, Managing Director of Stephanie John and Associates.

She said the cross border award was an opportunity for Nigerian institutes to also recognize outstanding individuals across the continent.

At the event the DLM’s helmsman Ayere also said while the opportunities in AfCFTA are huge, Nigeria would be limited by its manufacturing capability.

“For the financial world, the future is definitely African…the commercial banks have shown us the way with UBA and the likes as pan African institutions,” said Ayere. “The next 11 should be the capital market institutions also expanding into other parts of Africa. We look forward to that.”

The event was also graced by Lola Rasaq, acting Managing Director, DLM Trust Company, Adegbenga Alamu, Managing Director, Citihoms Finance Company and other top executives of the CIPRMP.