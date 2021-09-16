DLM Capital attributes global finance award to teamwork, dedication

One of Nigeria’s leading developmental investment banks, DLM Capital Group, has been awarded the ‘Best Development Finance Company Nigeria 2021’ by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine. The award is in recognition of the institution’s dedication to providing leadership and excellence in Nigeria’s development finance space.

Head of Investment Banking, Emeka Ngene, expressed his delight on the recognition from Global Banking & Finance Awards and extended his appreciation to the DLM community for their continuous collaboration.

“It is indeed a honor to receive this recognition from such a prestigious body as Global Banking and Finance Awards. We are pleased to be associated with this award which speaks to our dedication and hard work in addition to the expertise and innovative solutions we have implemented over the years,” Ngene said.

According to him, the award further demonstrates the group’s commitment in designing and implementing developmental funding solutions for the development of the country.

“We are therefore dedicating this award to our team for their continuous support in ensuring that DLM Capital thrives in its pursuit to push the frontiers of developmental capital market solutions in the Nigerian financial ecosystem. We are delighted once again to have been identified for our accomplishments among other players across the continent’’.

Since 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards has honored companies that stand out in their various areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry, thereby recognizing the accomplishments and significant revolutions that emerge every year within the global finance community.

Meanwhile, DLM Capital Group is a Developmental Investment Bank that provides innovative solutions to economic and social developmental challenges that impact the everyday lives of people.

Since its inception, the bank has concentrated on creating markets, products, and long-term financing solutions to key sectors of the Nigerian economy that would benefit end customers to improve their well-being.

The investment bank comprises subsidiaries in bespoke corporate finance advisory, trustee, asset management, and securities trading arms, to sovereign/sub-sovereign entities as well as private & non-private corporations. The bank thrives on funding sectors of the Nigerian economy using innovative financing techniques, in particular, securitization and other structured finance techniques.