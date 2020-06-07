Directors’ resignations and appointments in May 2020

In May 2020, a number of board appointments and resignations took place as announced by listed companies through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). International Breweries announced the retirement of Michael Daramola, who served the company for 15 years and retired as an executive director. His resignation was effective March 31, 2020, and occasioned by the attainment of the requirement for retirement from the company.

Africa’s global bank, the United Bank for Africa, announced the resignation of Abdoul Aziz Dia, an executive director, from the board of the bank effective from May 6, 2020. Also, the board of NCR Nigeria announced the resignation of Olufunke Hussian, an executive director, from the company’s board effective August 22, 2019.

Mayer Plc announced the exit of Devashish Nath and Jane Ijegbulem from the board of the company effective May 13, 2020, and May 27, 2020, respectively. Nath was the managing director while Ijegbulem was the company’s secretary.

As replacements, Meyer announced Rotimi Alashe, who was until recently, the company’s chief finance officer, as the new managing director of the company in acting capacity, effective May 14, 2020. Marriot Solicitors is to act as the company secretary effective May 28, 2020.

Also in May 2020, Total Nigeria announced the appointment of Lucile Badaire as a Non-Executive Director of Total Nigeria Plc with effect from the May 13, 2020. Badaire is a graduate of Ecole Normale Supérieure de Paris and is an Engineer of the Corps des Mines.

She began her professional career in 2003 and held various positions in French ministries and public administration covering Digital, Market Regulation and Public Policies Reforms. From 2010 to 2012, she was appointed Advisor to the Minister of Industry. In 2017 she became Supply, Pricing & Hedging Director (Marketing & Services) based in Paris and in 2020 was appointed Supply & Logistics Director for the Africa division (Marketing & Services).

Dangote Sugar Group announced the appointment of Ravindra Singh Singhvi as an executive director. He joined the company as the Chief Operating Officer in August 2017. He has over 39 years of proven experience in leadership positions in manufacturing and processes in sugar, petrochemicals, cement, textiles products industries in India.

Singhvi is a Chartered Accountant with background in company secretarial practice and management, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in B. Com (Hons) and Law(I) from the University of Jodhpur, India. Prior to joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Singhvi was the Managing Director & CEO of NSL Sugar Limited, Hyderabad, India; managing director, EID Parry (1) Limited, Chennai, India, one of the top three sugar producing companies in India. The Board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc is confident that the wealth of knowledge and experience he brings will be a great addition to the company.

Further, the board of Ekocorp Plc announced the appointment of Joyce Modilim as the company secretary/legal adviser in acting capacity effective May 24, 2020. She belongs to many foreign professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA UK); Associate, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ACIArb), UK; Fellow, Chartered Institute of Public Administrators, England and Wales, among others.