Digital-led microfinance bank appoints Yusuf Adeojo as managing director

A leading digital-led microfinance bank, Kolomoni MFB, has explained the reason behind the appointment of Yusuf Adeojo as the new Managing Director of the bank.

A joint statement made available to journalists by the board of directors of the bank said before joining Kolomoni MFB, Adeojo had served as Divisional Head of Product Management and Inclusive Banking at Heritage Bank, where he played a pivotal role in driving product strategy and innovation.

According to them, his appointment comes at such a transformative time for the business.

The statement said; “Yusuf Adeojo brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the Nigerian banking sector, with expertise in digital banking, product innovation, and financial inclusion.

“He also held key leadership positions at Sterling Bank, contributing to the bank’s growth and expansion in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to welcome Yusuf to Kolomoni MFB. His proven track record in driving financial inclusion and product innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to become a fintech powerhouse.

“He is joining the business at a transformative time when we are consolidating our transition from Cintrust MFB to Kolomoni MFB. We are confident that his leadership will propel Kolomoni MFB to new heights.

“Yusuf’s appointment presents a unique opportunity for Kolomoni to redefine its offerings and enhance customer experience, further strengthening its position as a leader in new-age banking and financial inclusion.

“Yusuf holds a Master’s in International Business from Oxford Brookes University and a PhD in Management of Technology and Innovation.”