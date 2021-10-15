Devon King’s promotes culinary creativity, deepen family bond with King’s Dorm

In a bid to promote culinary creativity and deepen family bonding among its consumers, Devon King’s, a brand of PZ Wilmar Limited, has called for entry in the King’s Dorm season 2, a reality cooking competition among Nigerian families.

According to the organiser, interested families are to create a short video (60 seconds) of their bonding moment with #DevonKingsDorm on social media. While 12 of the entries will be selected for the first stage of the reality cooking competition.

Four out of the 12 participating families will make it to the semis, while two families move to the final stage of King’s Dorm season 2 to be hosted by Oluwatoyin Abraham Ajeyemi, with Miyonse Amosu, serving as the celebrity judge.

Chioma Mbanugo, head of marketing, PZ Wilmar Ltd, Devon King’s brand is championing the moment of bonding for families leveraging King’s Dorm as a vehicle to deliver the initiative. According to her, food plays a vital role in our coming together, which is why the brand decides to take the initiative a step further.

Read also: Bolt to ride on league challenge to reward divers with new cars

Beyond showing consumers different delicacies and how to make them; King’s Dorm will focus on how to bring families together and how it can make the moment of bonding more fun and memorable for consumers. “That’s why we are taking this season two to the next level, which is to celebrate family ties and also make the bond between families stronger,” Mbanugo said.

Oluwatoyin Popoola-Dania, category and brand manager, PZ Wilmar Ltd, said entry videos for season two of King’s Dorm should be about what brings the family together as a unit.

According to her, having season two of the King’s Dorm is to encourage coming together and bonding moments for families. She posits further that the season is about dining with your family, enjoying tasty meals together and staying in touch with loved ones more often.

“With the families coming on the show, it gives us the opportunity to also showcase the different cultures and tribe that we have in Nigeria; then what is unique to each of these families and also get to learn from each family, and see how the entire scope of the competition can be expanded,” said Popoola-Dania.

She disclosed further that the winning family will get N1 million prize money, a 55” TV set, sound bar, a giant fridge, 1.5hp split AC, a 3kva generating set, gas cooker and one year supply of Devon King’s products.

The runner up of King’s Dorm gets N500, 000, a 32” TV set, home theatre system, 1hp AC, a small fridge, gas cooker and 6 months supply of Devon king’s products.