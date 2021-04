Despite lockdown, banks earn paltry 4% increase from e-transactions in 2020

For the first time in five years, the rate at which banks’ earnings from electronic transaction increase in Nigeria slowed to 4 percent in 2020 from a record 50 percent the previous year. While earnings from e-transaction increased by N61billion in 2019, Nigeria’s tier one banks reported N6.8 billion increase in 2020, N54.2 billion less….