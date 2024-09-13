Delta Airlines appoints new manager for West Africa

Delta Airlines has appointed Mary Gbobaniyi as its new manager of sales for West Africa with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Manoj Kuraikose, general manager of sales, Middle East, Africa, and India, on Tuesday.

“I am excited to have her on board and look forward to the experience and knowledge she will bring to our already amazing team,” Kuraikose stated.

Commenting on her appointment, she appreciated the management of Delta Airlines, saying, “One of the reasons I chose to work with Delta is because its core values, integrity, resilience, honesty, and servant leadership, resonate deeply with me.

“I am grateful to Delta’s leadership team for entrusting me with the opportunity to steward the brand within the West African region. I am excited to leverage my commercial expertise and collaborate with the team across my markets to further strengthen Delta’s footprint in this dynamic region,” she said.

According to the airline, she will be based in Lagos to oversee Delta’s sales and commercial operations across the West African region, including the airline’s key online stations in Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

“Additionally, she will support Delta’s joint venture partners, including Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic,” it stated.

Gbobaniyi joined Delta with a wealth of experience in the aviation industry, having previously served as a sales manager for Nigeria at Emirates for nine years.

Before her tenure at Emirates, she worked with Lufthansa German Airlines for six years, culminating in the position of regional manager for Key Accounts.

The airline further stated that she also had an extensive background in sales and management, coupled with her strong understanding of the aviation market, which made her an invaluable addition to Delta’s leadership team in West Africa.

Gbobaniyi holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Technology and Marketing from London Metropolitan University as well as a GNVQ Advanced in Business Studies from Westminster Kingsway College in London, UK.