Del-York begins advance training for 100 talents under Creative Lagos

Del-York Creative Academy (DCA) has, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, commenced another stage of training for 100 exceptional talents under the Creative Lagos programme known as the Lagos Creative Industry Initiative (LACI).

The scheme, which had successfully completed its first virtual skill training programme for creative talents in Lagos state, will be starting the next stage of the training for 100 talents from the initial 1,000 who started the programme earlier in the year.

BusinessDay finding shows that the international faculty members of the Del-York Academy have arrived in the country from Los Angeles, and are determined to impart valuable knowledge to students participating in the four-week intensive programme.

Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, the commissioner for Tourism Arts and Culture, Lagos State said the training has enabled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to keep with his promise of empowering young talents across the state by providing them access to capacity building opportunities.

He said the state approved the sponsorship of 100 of the best graduating students from the Creative Lagos online programme into the intensive hands-on programme that was about to commence at the Del York Creative Academy.

Read also: Fire-fighters battle to rescue goods from Lagos fire incident

Some of the beneficiaries of the scholarship expressed their gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and others for their support and commitment to create a new generation of talent into the Lagos State Creative Industry ecosystem with the end goal of ensuring Lagos becomes the hub of the African creative industry market.

Linus Idahosa, president of Del York, described the programme as ‘the beginning’ based on the fact that the academy is currently building a foundation alongside its partners to set the stage for the explosion of young African talents into the global film, media and entertainment industries.

“We will go further to ensure that the trainees receive the leverage that will set them apart as innovative thinkers and doers for the creative industry in Lagos State, and across Africa,” Idahosa said.

According to Idahosa, some of the work done by the trainees especially in the class projects and short films has further reinforced the underlying logic for setting up the Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative.

“This is only in the pipeline as there are many more programmes that will further build the state’s human capital capacity, empower individuals and attract Foreign Direct Investment into the state for infrastructure and job creation,” she added.

The Del-York offers the most-intensive practical training programme for creative industry talents in Africa and will run all through to the end of December 2021 while registration is ongoing for the next cohort in March 2022.