Deel expands into Nigeria to offer hiring, payment solutions to businesses

Determined to offer an all-in-one payment solution to businesses in Nigeria, Deel, a United States based global hiring and payment platform, has launched its operations in Nigeria.

The company valued at $1.2 billion says it plans to make Nigeria its headquarters in West Africa, and to help Nigerian based companies pay remote team members and to hire across countries compliantly.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Alex Bouaziz, chief executive officer of Deel said Nigeria is a key market for the company in its expansion drive.

According to Bouaziz, there are tons of talented people and notable companies building world-changing products.

“We are also starting to see great investors sweeping in and allocating funding to focus specifically on Nigeria and surrounding territories”, he said.

He said that with Nigeria prominently on Deel’s radar, the company intends to help businesses with the process to make payroll limitless and enable them to cut operational costs.

Bouaziz said Deel was established to help businesses to hire people from anywhere in a compliant manner, adding that hiring and onboarding international employees or contractors takes less than five minutes, with no local entity required.

“The competitive and global startup boom in Nigeria is vast, and Deel can help these companies realize their fullest potential. From paying remote team members anywhere to hiring across countries compliantly, Deel takes care of it all. With Deel, Nigerian businesses can expand the reach of their talent pool and businesses across the globe,” he said.

Ayotunde Adeyemi, head of expansion for Deel West Africa, said the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way companies work, and has opened up opportunities for businesses to hire talents wherever they are based.

“Deel’s timing for expanding into Nigeria/West Africa is perfect. Deel is well-equipped and prepared to support Nigerian businesses and the respective talents that reside here. We will help businesses to cost-effectively scale in new markets while helping workers gain access to more opportunities to showcase their expertise and skills across the globe. It is a win-win for everyone,” he said.

He said that using a tech enabled self-serve process; businesses can now hire independent contractors and fulltime employees in over 150 countries, compliantly and in minutes.

“More than 3,500 companies around the world have trusted Deel to run their payroll and compliance while thousands of employees and contractors get paid through their system. Deel looks forward to continuing to grow and support Nigerian businesses including startups to large enterprises,” he said.

Adeyemi said that with the growing global remote workforce, which is being accelerated by Covid-19, companies have realised they need the right tools to continue to scale and Deel bridges the gap.