Dechema to host 33rd world process industries forum in Germany

Dechema Exhibitions, the organisers of Achema 2022, the world’s leading trade fair for process industries, is for the first time inviting Nigerian companies to attend the 33rd forum of the world processes in Frankfurt, Germany. This was disclosed during the media parley held recently in Lagos with the organisers.

Players in the global process industry such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and plastics, oil refineries, and others will converge in Frankfurt am Main, Germany from August 22 to 26 for the Achema 2022.

“This is the perfect timing for Nigeria to take advantage of current geopolitical turbulence, which has seen Russia disappearing from the global trade network.” It is even more essential for us to reach out to new destinations and we consider Nigeria as an increasingly important market and hub for the process industries,” Thomas Scheuring, CEO, Dechema Exhibitions said at the media parley.

He states further that the 2022 edition of Achema with the motto ‘live again at last’ is a platform that connects solution providers and business partners. According to Scheuring, currently, more than 2,000 exhibitors from almost 50 nations have already registered, who will present their range of products, solutions and services for the process industries.

“Nigerian market hosts 60 percent of all pharmaceutical capacity in Africa, and Achema is a melting point of all pharmaceutical companies globally. Attending the exhibitions gives room for technology and knowledge transfer between Nigerian and global pharmaceutical companies,” said Katharina Felgenhauer, Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria.

Achema 2022 will provide an opportunity for manufacturers and service providers to present their products for the chemical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, energy, and environmental sectors while founders and young entrepreneurs will meet in the Start-up Area.