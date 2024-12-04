DBN focused on driving financial inclusion for small businesses – MD/CEO

Tony Okpanachi, managing director of DNB

Tony Okpanachi, the managing director/CEO of the Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has disclosed that the bank is strategically focused on driving financial inclusion for small businesses in Nigeria.

“We will continue to innovate and expand our financial inclusion programmes, ensuring that more Nigerian small and startup businesses have access to services,” he stated.

He made this known during the recently-concluded International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) 2024, where DBN emerged winner of the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award.

The conference was organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.

According to Okpanachi, the recent recognition underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering access to financing for Nigerian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We are honoured to receive the Financial Inclusion Leadership Award, which is a testament to our bank’s commitment to expanding access to financial services for all Nigerians. This award recognises our efforts to bridge the financial inclusion gap, particularly for a priority sector like the MSMEs,” he stated.

Bonaventure Okhaimo, chief operating officer, DBN, stated that the award acknowledges the bank’s innovative approach to widening opportunities for MSMEs in Nigeria to grow and scale their businesses

“The Financial Inclusion Leadership Award is a significant milestone for our Bank, demonstrating our dedication to driving financial inclusion and economic growth in Nigeria,” he stated.

According to Okhaimo, DBN is committed to ensuring that more small businesses and startup enterprises in Nigeria have access to financial services. He stated that the award will further inspire the bank to accelerate its efforts in that regard

“This award will motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries of financial inclusion, exploring more innovative solutions and partnerships to expand our reach and impact,” Okhaimo stated.

The Financial Inclusion Leadership Award is a key highlight of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (IFIC) and celebrates contributions to actions aimed at achieving the goals outlined in Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy 3.0.

