Dangote’s  Obajana Cement plant to raise capacity to  16.5Mmta  with 5th production line

Obajana Cement Plant, the largest member of Dangote Cement Company’s factories in Nigeria, plans to raise its production capacity to 16.5 million metric tonnes per annum, from its current capacity of 13.3Mmta, Devakumar Edwin, an executive director of the company, has said.

This will be achieved when a fifth production line, currently being constructed, is completed, Edwin said.

The plant, opened in 2008 and located in Obajana in Kogi State, at present has four production lines, according to him.

Edwin spoke during an inspection visit to the plant by Samson Ogar, Minister of State for Mining and Steel Development.

Ogar explained that his visit to the factor was to explore areas of collaboration between Federal Government and the company with a view to assisting Dangote to increase production and enable the company employ more people.

He said the Federal government was interested in partnering with cement factory to boost the economy and create more jobs for the teaming unemployed youths in the country.

He said this had become imperative as the Obajana cement factory has created over 11,000direct jobs and 24,000 indirect ones, making it one of the biggest employers of labour in the country.

Ogar said the Federal Government was ready to give tax relief and other incentives to investors who are ready to invest in the country, especially in the steel and mining sector.

Edwin commended the Minister for the visit, describing it as the first for a top government official to the plant, and added that the company would leverage on it.