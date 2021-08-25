BusinessDay
Dangote Cement to issue N150bn commercial paper amid low-interest rate environment

Dangote Cement Factory
Dangote Cement Plc, Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest cement producer, has announced the successful registration of its N150billion Commercial Paper Programme (CP) on FMDQ, Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group. Riding on the relatively low-interest environment, the cement maker in a statement on Monday said the issuance will allow it to broaden its funding sources….

