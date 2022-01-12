Dangote Cement set for Tranche II of share Buyback Programme

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the commencement of the second tranche of its share buyback programme (Tranche II). The tranche II buyback commences on Wednesday January 19, 2022 while the completion date is on Thursday January 20, 2022 or when the entire Tranche Size has been purchased; whichever is earlier. Meristem Stockbrokers Limited and Vetiva Securities Limited are the stockbrokers.

The current issued shares are 17,040,507,404 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each; tranche size is up to 170,003,074 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, representing 1percent of the currently issued shares, less treasury shares.

Tranche II will be executed under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Dangote Cement Plc, which was held on 26 May 2021, within the framework provided under Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Rules and Regulations (as applicable) and in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Based on the aforementioned shareholders’ approval, the number of shares to be repurchased under the Share Buy-Back Programme will not exceed 10percent of DCP’s issued capital. The Programme is being effected in tranches, with Tranche II being executed by the appointed stockbrokers on the Company’s behalf.

Through its appointed Stockbrokers, the Company will, at its discretion, purchase DCP’s shares in the open market over the duration of Tranche II, subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NGX.

DCP would however not be under any obligation whatsoever to purchase any or all of the DCP shares put on offer over the duration of Tranche II. The shares being repurchased by the Company under the Share Buy-Back Programme will be held as treasury shares and may subsequently be cancelled. Execution of this Tranche II is not expected to have any material impact on the Company’s financial position.

Dangote Cement shareholders seeking to participate in Tranche II of the Share Buyback Programme are advised to contact their stockbrokers or any other independent professional adviser registered as a capital market operator by the SEC for further guidance on the submission of trades on the NGX’s trading platform.

DCP will provide weekly updates on the progress of Tranche II of the Programme on its website over the duration of this tranche. The Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions in making decisions on further tranches of the Share Buy-Back Programme.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Dangote Cement until the completion of Tranche II of the Share BuyBack Programme. An announcement will be published upon completion of Tranche II of the Programme.