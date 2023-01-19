Dangote Cement appoints Arvind Pathak as group managing director

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the appointment of Arvind Pathak as the group managing director of Dangote Cement Plc, effective 1st March 2023, following the retirement of Michel Puchercos.

The cement maker made this known to the investing public on the Nigerian Exchange Group on Thursday, 19th of January 2023 via a statement signed by Edward Imoedemhe, company secretary/general counsel of the group.

The company stated “Pathak is an experienced business leader who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Ltd before this appointment. Also, he was the chief operating officer and deputy group managing director of Dangote Cement Plc until 2021.”

“With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations, and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.

“The appointment of Arvind Pathak will be included in the agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act,” it noted.

“The Board would like to thank Michel Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wishes him well in his future endeavours while welcoming Arvind Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role,” the statement added.