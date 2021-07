Dangote beats other firms in royalty remittances to FG in 2019 – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that Dangote Cement Plc and Dangote Industries Limited were the best in solid minerals royalty remittances to the Federal Government’s coffers in 2019, beating Lafarge Africa Plc, Julius Berger, Reynolds Construction Company, among others. According to NEITI’s 2019 audit signed by its executive secretary, Orji Ogbonaya…