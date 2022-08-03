Daikin opens its first brand shop in Nigeria

Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, has announced the launch of its first Brand Shop in Nigeria, in partnership with ACE Solutions, our authorized Dealer. With Daikin & ACE professionals on-site, the new store is an extension of Daikin’s expertise, paving the path to access high-quality HVAC-R systems in the country.

For Daikin, Africa is a key market for growth and expansion. Therefore, with the new store opening, it aims to bring high-level innovation and expertise closer to consumers. The new store aims to not only provide exceptional products but to also have Daikin experts at the store to best advise customers on what systems work best for their needs. Consumers can get the full support on design, sales, installation, and aftermarket support.

Tuna Gulenc, Vice President-Sales at Daikin MEA said: “With the new store opening, Daikin aims to respond to the growing needs of the Nigerian market, introducing technologies and products that ensure the best air quality, comfort, and energy efficiency. Reports indicate that some air conditioners are not suitable for the Nigerian environment, constituting in health hazards and accidents, resulting from a lack of access to advanced systems and mechanical expertise. After carefully studying the market landscape and air quality levels in the country, we at Daikin look forward to expanding our expertise to the market and providing high-level air conditioning systems while taking the environment into consideration.”

Read also: Vitafoam sees new mega showroom boosting earnings

Daikin aims to build a cleaner environment in the African region by appointing new channel partners in Africa to strive for access to better air quality and energy efficiency, while simultaneously strengthening service and aftermarket support. With a strong localization strategy, Daikin looks forward to focusing on sustainability, IAQ and drive more awareness towards a healthy living environment, while introducing new inverter R32 product solutions – split and mini VRV that offer superior performance while utilizing technology for lower operational costs and environmental impact.

Rajesh Hathiramani, Managing Director of Ace Business Solutions said: “With the opening of the Daikin brand shop in Abuja, we hope to provide a comfortable, easy, and interactive experience for our customers. The store features Daikin products that are appropriate for the Nigerian market, as well as the technical expertise to provide the best solution to fulfil a client’s needs. We at ACE are excited to collaborate with Daikin to make the user experience a COOL one.”

Earlier in 2020, Daikin MEA has opened the sales and service office in Lagos, Nigeria; following the Africa expansion strategy; aiming to be closer to customers and respond to all the needs by providing the complete HVAC-R solutions and aftermarket support to all projects and applications.