Cydene Energy unveils mobile app for quick delivery of cooking gas

Cydene Energy, a subsidiary of TechnOil has announced the launch of a mobile app known as Cydene Express, a platform that enables households to access cooking gas, diesel, and other utilities including electricity bills, cable subscription, data, and airtime, among others delivered at their doorsteps.

Skalid Obi, an Chief Executive Officer, Cydene Energy Services explained that the application would be useful in helping households and offices to pay for and track the use of utilities.

Obi, who studied Software Engineering at the University of Utah in the United States (US), said he developed the App following an industry experience he gained while working as an intern in Exxon Mobil and at the Strategy Department in Techno Oil Ltd., Lagos.

“The experience helped me immensely in understanding the Nigerian business environment and how to provide engineering solutions to some teething problems. At Techno Oil, I handled dealer’s agreements from station management to product allocations. I quickly realized that the process of product supply is structured in all parts of the supply chain, except to the very end user”, Obi said.

Obi noted that the challenge for consumers was their inability to know when and how they would track their daily needs and services as and when needed.

“I decided that if I could automate the process of purchasing and distributing energy products on a retail level, then I would have solved a huge part of the problem faced by consumers.

“I just need to distribute efficiently, maintain low margins and focus on turnover and this was what led me to develop the app,” Obi said.

According to him, industry experience has also played a big role in his floating and nurturing a data science company, called Cydene Data Solutions.

He said the company provided solutions on various energy needs such as diesel supplies, cooking gas, energy tokens and other household needs.

“With Cydene Express App, you can order cooking gas, fuel, diesel, airtime credit and electricity tokens from the comfort of your home. The idea is to create an energy wallet that serves all household’s energy needs, including taking advantage of energy merchants around you.’’

The mobile app is available on all AppStores will be launched on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.