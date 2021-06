CWG Group despite the challenges and disruptions posed in the economy in 2020 by Covid 19 showed stability across all business growing its revenue by 22 percent to N11.7 billion. Speaking on the financial performance of the Group at its 16th Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, Philip Obioha, chairman of the Board, said the…

