Custodian Investment appoints Adeniyi Falade as director

Custodian Investment Plc. a leading Nigerian Investment Group has announced the appointment of Adeniyi Falade as director on the Company’s Board effective January 1, 2022.

The group has operations in key financial services sector of the economy, including Custodian and Allied Insurance Limited, Custodian Life Assurance Limited, Custodian Trustees, Crusader Sterling Pensions Limited and UPDC Plc.

The announcement was made at the company’s board meeting held in Lagos on October 27th, 2021.

Adeniyi Falade, a chartered accountant and a seasoned Investment Banker, brings a wealth of experience of over three decades in the financial services sector to bear upon the Board.

Falade serves as director on several boards in the financial services and real estate sectors of the economy.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Masters degree in Business Administration (Warwick Business School). He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Stockbrokers of Nigeria.